Man sentenced to prison for trying to buy guns illegally

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to 2 ½ years in federal prison for helping someone attempt to buy guns illegally.

The U.S. Attorney's office said 28-year-old Rafael Soriano, of Lynn, Massachusetts, and three friends visited a licensed firearms dealer in Hooksett in 2015. Only one friend was legally eligible to buy the handguns; she agreed to help buy two guns for Soriano and another group member. She filled out a form falsely saying she was the actual person buying the guns.

The store never transferred the firearms because its employees became suspicious and declined to complete transaction.

All four pleaded guilty and their sentences ranged from probation to five years in prison. Soriano previously pleaded guilty in October.