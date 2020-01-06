Man sentenced to life in fatal shooting during drug deal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal.

Brennan Trass won't be eligible for parole for 51 1/2 years under the sentence imposed Friday for first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting death of 24-year-old Jose Morales. He also was ordered to serve another 20 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of the charges in April.

Trass has maintained the shooting was self-defense. During the hearing, he said he was sorry for what happened and hoped the family would find peace.

Investigators say Morales was shot three times in the back as he removed drugs from a safe. Investigators testified Trass fired off other rounds as he ran from the house.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Trass has prior convictions for aggravated burglary, obstruction and unlawful voluntary sexual relations.