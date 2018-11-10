Man sentenced to 82 years for Indiana strip club shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted in a fatal shooting outside a southwestern Indiana strip club has been sentenced to 82 years in prison.

A Vanderburgh County judge ordered the sentence Friday for 35-year-old Clarence Miller, who was convicted last month on murder and other charges for the April 2017 shooting in Evansville.

Authorities say Miller had been thrown out of The Pony strip club and later fired into a crowd of people, killing Aaron Jennings of Sebree, Kentucky, and wounding another man. Police say Miller fled to Chicago but was arrested by federal marshals several days later.

Prosecutors say Miller was kicked out of the club for propositioning a dancer and that surveillance video showed sneaking behind vehicles before firing multiple shots toward people outside the front door.