Man sentenced to 58 years, 2 months in deadly shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 58 years and two months in prison for a deadly Manhattan shooting.

KSNT reports that Steven Harris was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez-Garcia, of Manhattan and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of a second victim.

Prosecutors say Harris shot the two victims in May 2017. Gonzalez-Garcia died at the scene.

Harris was arrested along with his girlfriend in Wichita four days after the shooting when they tried to check into a Wichita hotel.

Harris had previously been convicted of attempted second-degree murder in Franklin County and was released from prison in 2015. In the 2017 shooting, Harris also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Information from: KSNT-TV.