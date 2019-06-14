Man sentenced to 30 years in portable toilet stabbing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found in a portable toilet.

Prosecutors announced the sentence of 41-year-old Timothy D. Jones of Wilmington on Friday.

Jones pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 31-year-old Rashawna Weathers.

Investigators said Jones stabbed Weathers several times and wounded himself inside a portable toilet in Kirkwood Park in Wilmington.

Jones was arrested two days later after police found him near the park with a freshly bandaged hand. Investigators said forensic evidence tied him to the killing.