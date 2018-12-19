Man sentenced to 21 to 42 years in teen girlfriend's slaying

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 21 to 42 years in prison in the slaying of his teenage girlfriend, whose body was found buried on a llama farm in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sky McDonough of Milford was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier to third-degree murder and custodial interference.

Prosecutors in Pike County said the girl left home with the defendant in April 2016 and they camped in several locations, including the Milford Township llama farm where he used to work.

State police said the victim's Facebook account had conversations indicating that she said he had threatened her.