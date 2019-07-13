Man sentenced to 115 years in 2006 slaying of NJ father

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison in the murder of a New Jersey father authorities said was killed as his captive children listened.

NJ.com reports that Superior Court Judge Kevin Smith imposed the sentence on 46-year-old John Blocker during an emotional hearing Friday. Gloucester County prosecutors say he must serve almost 98 years before being eligible for parole.

Authorities said four assailants tied up the three children of 36-year-old Juan Cuevas Sr. of Washington Township in 2006 and held them until Cuevas and his wife returned from their Philadelphia auto parts business.

Blocker was convicted in May of murder, robbery, burglary and kidnapping.

Defense attorney Michael Schreiber challenged fingerprint and DNA evidence, suggesting Blocker may have been in the home at another time.

