Man sentenced in SEC impersonation scam

BOSTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in scam in which he and others pretended to be employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission to cheat people out of money.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston says 28-year-old Frank Gregory Cedeno, of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, was also sentenced Thursday to three years of probation and was ordered to pay $366,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say in one common version of the scam, victims received emails that used documentation with the SEC seal to get them to pay a fee to receive a portion of a legal settlement. Victims were told to send the money to members of the conspiracy, including Cedeno.

He pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and money laundering-related charges.