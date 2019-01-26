Man sentenced for role in killing at Iowa homeless shelter

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The last of four men charged in the killing of a man at a Council Bluffs homeless shelter has been sentenced.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 21-year-old Cody Varnes pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery and was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. His sentencing followed the same sentenced handed down Jan. 15 to 20-year-old James McCauley, also for robbery.

They, along with 32-year-old Brandon Hollis and 47-year-old Vance Good, were charged after the March 21, 2018, killing of 44-year-old Lee Johnson in a bathroom at Joshua House.

Hollis was sentenced Jan. 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery and willful injury. Good was sentenced Jan. 8 to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com