Man sentenced for going to Rhode Island for sex with minor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who traveled to Rhode Island to have sex with a 15-year-old girl and then caused her to become a prostitute has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 26-year-old Andy Joseph, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was also sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of probation. He pleaded guilty in April to traveling interstate with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Authorities say he met the girl in June 2016 in an online chat forum. He traveled to Rhode Island multiple times to engage in sex acts with her, and caused her to become engaged in commercial sex acts.

Joseph posted online ads that included pictures of the victim as well as a cellphone number to call for the sexual services.