Man sent to hospital after shooting at Taco Bell

SEATTLE (AP) — A man in his 20's was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot near a Taco Bell in White Center, south of Seattle.

KOMO-TV reports that police were called to 16th Ave SW at about 11:30 p.m. Monday and found that the man had been shot multiple times.

He has been taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The King County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and they have not released any suspect information yet.

