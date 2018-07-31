Man says he wanted 'three hots and a cot,' so he set fire

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a Dubuque man who police say told officers he set his apartment ablaze so he could get arrested and have a bed and three meals a day while in custody.

Dubuque County District Court records say 33-year-old Matthew Voseberg has pleaded not guilty to arson. His trial is set to begin Sept. 25.

Authorities say Voseberg was sitting on his apartment's front porch when they arrived July 4. They say he told them he was in his apartment when he started thinking about where he could get "three hots and a cot."

Another building resident told authorities that Voseberg warned her he'd set the fire and told her to get out.

Authorities say the fire caused about $7,800 in damage.