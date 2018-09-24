Man's conviction upheld in 2 robberies of same Indiana bank

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty of robbing the same central Indiana bank twice about 15 months apart.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the Indiana Court of Appeals last week decided there was enough probable cause to get a search warrant for the DNA of 32-year-old Lance Pruitt of Kokomo even though the only description of the suspect that officers had was of a "tall, thin, black man."

Pruitt was sentenced to 32 to years in prison in January after being convicted by a jury of robbing BMO Harris Bank in Kokomo on Oct. 24, 2014, and Jan. 11, 2016. Police got a tip after the second robbery from a woman who said a co-worker was bragging about knowing the robbers.

