Man's body found in car parked near Missouri high school

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a suburban St. Louis high school as "suspicious in nature."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Calverton Park police discovered the body Monday morning in a car that was parked illegally across from McCluer High School. Calverton Park police have requested help from the Major Case Squad.

Investigators are trying to determine the victim's identity. It wasn't clear how long the car was parked at the intersection before the body was discovered. Police didn't say how the man died.

