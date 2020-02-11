Man pleads to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend in western Pennsylvania last year.

Allegheny County prosecutors said they had agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 to 30 years in exchange for Tuesday's plea by 60-year-old Derrick Avant.

Avant turned himself in to authorities in April after an arrest warrant was issued in the death of 55-year-old Allison Fritzius. Police said she was apparently stabbed to death in the couple's apartment in the borough of Pitcairn, 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh, and a trail of blood led them to a porch where the body was found.

