Man pleads not guilty in overdose death of Anacortes man

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A man charged with controlled substance homicide after an Anacortes man died of an overdose of counterfeit drugs has pleaded not guilty in Skagit County Superior Court.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports 23-year-old Logan Eby of Friday Harbor entered the plea this week.

Eby is accused of selling the drugs that killed Frank Gray of Anacortes Feb. 4.

Eby also pleaded not guilty to charges related to the possession and distribution of fentanyl.

Court documents say Gray was trying to stay clean but that Eby continued to push pills on him.

Court documents say days before Gray's body was found, another Anacortes man nearly died after overdosing on the same pills. Authorities say that man had gotten them from Gray, who had gotten them from Eby.

Eby remains in jail on $250,000 bail.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com