Man pleads guilty to stealing guns from upstate NY store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stealing firearms from a western New York gun store.

Federal prosecutors say Dakota Sarfaty of Rochester entered the basement of Chinappi's Firearms in Spencerport through a hole in the wall last August. Prosecutors say Sarfaty and two co-defendants stole 87 guns, mostly handguns, and sold many of them on the streets of Rochester.

Authorities say 14 of the guns have been recovered.

Sarfaty pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal licensee and possession of stolen firearms. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Co-defendants Luis Marcano-Agosto and Marcos Guzman previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing.