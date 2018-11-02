Man pleads guilty to stealing from elderly godparents

WAHPETON, S.D. (AP) — A Wahpeton man has pleaded guilty to grand theft for stealing more than $100,000 from his elderly godparents.

Forty-nine-year-old Reese Wickoren faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He will also be responsible for paying restitution after taking $107,000 from the couple in Brown County.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley says the case highlights the importance of the elder abuse unit in his office which worked with local law enforcement.