Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on social media.

The Connecticut Post reports that 21-year-old Hasan Khalid, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Monday to fourth-degree sexual assault and reckless endangerment. He faces up to 18 months in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 15.

Police say the girl said she had been contacted by Khalid over social media and agreed to come to his home to "chill."

She told investigators he assaulted her and laughed when she protested.

She also said she became pregnant and contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

Police say when the girl told Khalid she was pregnant he laughed at her again.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com