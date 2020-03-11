Man pleads guilty to robbing bank, said he had a bomb

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty in federal court to committing a bank robbery.

Court documents said Kenneth Rawson, 34, of Manchester, entered a Citizens Bank in Manchester in 2018 and demanded money from a teller. He said he had a bomb. He was apprehended later that day and admitted that he had robbed the bank.

Rawson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

“In addition to bank robbery, Rawson is responsible for creating an environment of fear in a place of business, where bystanders could have been hurt, or worse,"said Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “For that, it’s the court’s punishment that needs to speak loud and clear.”