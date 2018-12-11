Man pleads guilty to manufacturing homemade silencers

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 52-year-old Miles City man who made silencers out of aluminum baseball bats, flashlights and bicycle stunt pegs has pleaded guilty to four firearms violations.

Brendan John Jones pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of possessions of a firearm not in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record and two counts of possession of a firearm not identified by a serial number.

Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced April 24.

Prosecutors say undercover agents met Jones last spring at his auto detailing business to discuss explosives. A subsequent search warrant turned up a shoe box labeled as containing dynamite and explosive devises, and two homemade silencers without serial numbers.

Last month, Jones offered to plead guilty without a plea agreement with prosecutors.