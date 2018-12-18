Man pleads guilty to fatal shotgun shooting on reservation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man has admitted fatally shooting another man in the face with a shotgun on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The U.S. attorney's office says 18-year-old Michael Whitefeather of Red Lake pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

Investigators found the body of Anthony Wells on a trail on the reservation on April 28, with three shotgun shells nearby. Whitefeather was arrested May 2. He told investigators he thought Wells was part of a group that had recently shot his brother and assaulted him.