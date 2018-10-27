Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and tax offenses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking and tax offenses.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says 58-year-old Eugene Carlin, of Middletown, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Friday in Hartford federal court.

Prosecutors say Carlin sold methamphetamine to law enforcement officers in July 2018 and the investigation revealed that he had worked with others to distribute meth in the Middletown area for over a year.

Prosecutors say Carlin also ran a tax preparation business from his home and helped clients prepare and file false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.

Carlin pleaded guilty and agreed to forfeit $100,000 in proceeds from drug trafficking.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in January.