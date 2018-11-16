Man pleads guilty in computer parts theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A California man charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of computer equipment has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

The Hartford Courant reports that 42-year-old Mikhail Lev pleaded in a Connecticut court Wednesday to attempted first-degree larceny in a deal with prosecutors.

West Hartford police say the Secret Service notified them that two Dell computer servers were fraudulently ordered and scheduled to be delivered last January.

Police arrested Lev at the delivery site when he tried to load one server into a car.

Lev's lawyer says his client was forced into the scheme because he owed money to some "dangerous people."

The Encino, California man will avoid prison as part of the plea agreement. Sentencing is Jan. 29.

However, he is the subject of a larger ongoing fraud investigation.