Man on trial told police he shot Montana veteran in a panic

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Montana disabled veteran and stealing his military benefits told police he killed him in a panic.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Brandon Lee Craft’s 2016 interview with detectives was played Friday during his trial in Great Falls. After questioning, he was arrested for the alleged theft and started crying. He then told detectives that he asked Petzack to babysit and shot him after finding him masturbating when his daughter was naked in a nearby room.

Craft’s ex-wife, Katelyn Zdeb, reached a plea deal. She testified Thursday that she set up the Square account that was used to steal Petzack’s benefits but didn’t know about the theft or murder. However, an ex-boyfriend said her story about her involvement kept changing.

The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case Monday.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com