Man on lawnmower fires at, struck by South Carolina police

CLIO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina law officials say there has been an officer-involved shooting in Clio.

Local police were investigating a break-in early Monday when they encountered a man on a riding lawnmower across the street. The man approached officers while on the lawnmower and fired at them.

Two officers from the Clio police department returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident at the request of the Clio police department.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry says that none of the officers involved were harmed, though a Marlboro county deputy's car was stuck by a bullet.