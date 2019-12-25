Man killed, woman hurt in police shooting in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on a gun wielding man, killing him, after a two-hour standoff in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, police said.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow said the 60-year-old man who was killed Tuesday evening also shot and wounded a female hostage who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with him.

The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Withrow said. Her condition has improved and she is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“I do not know who fired first," Withrow said. “The shots were very closely timed together between the suspect and the officers."

The officers have been placed on administrative leave. Authorities have not released their names or the identities of the others involved in the shooting.