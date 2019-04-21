Man killed after opening fire on Little Rock officers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police say a man is dead after shooting at officers, who then exchanged gunfire, outside a shopping center.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the Shackleford Crossings shopping center. Police Chief Keith Humphrey says officers were called to investigate a suspicious person in the area.

According to Humphrey, officers made contact with the man before shots were fired. Police have not released the man's name.

Humphrey says two officers were involved in the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

Authorities say the department will conduct both a criminal investigation and an administrative probe to determine whether the shooting complied with department protocol.

