Man killed after exchanging gunfire with Colorado police

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A man is dead in Colorado after exchanging gunfire with police in residential neighborhood in a south Denver suburb.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Centennial. No officers were hurt.

It says officers were called by someone concerned about a friend's wellbeing.

The sheriff's office says when officers arrived they encountered a man leaving in a car who fired at the officers. The officers returned fire.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The incident is under investigation.