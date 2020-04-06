Man killed, 2 wounded in funeral home parking lot shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Three men who had just left a wake were shot in the parking lot of a Cleveland funeral home, authorities said, and one later died from his injuries.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Watson’s Funeral Home, city police said. Witnesses said a group of men had been “hanging out” near the site, and at least one person in that group opened fire on the victims, who were all taken to hospitals.

An 18-year-old man who was shot multiple times underwent surgery but died a short time later, police said. His name has not been released

Another 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh, while a 21-year-old man suffered a hand wound. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The shooters apparently fled the scene on foot and remained at large Monday.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.