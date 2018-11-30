Man jailed without bond in deaths of man, woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are holding a man without bond after the bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a North Carolina home.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office told news outlets deputies went to the home of 49-year-old Steven Mackie Friday morning in response to a 911 call regarding a shooting. After deputies spoke with the caller, Mackie was ordered out of the home.

Deputies went inside the home and found the bodies of 25-year-old Kathryn Brooke McCloud, who authorities said lived in the home, and 27-year-old Keith Evan Presnell of Summerfield, Ohio.

Deputies have not said what prompted the shooting. Mackie is charged with two counts of murder, and it's not known if he has an attorney.