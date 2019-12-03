Man jailed in suspected drug-related Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a suspected drug-related shooting that left one man dead and another wounded in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 20-year-old Carver Khalid Soliman is jailed in Sedgwick County on suspicion of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Wichita police say 24-year-old John Buess-Wheeler, of Augusta, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest when officers were dispatched early Saturday to the shooting at a home in the southern part of the city. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The second shooting victim drove himself to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined there was a fight among the three men, and the suspected killer shot his gun during the fight, hitting the other two people.

