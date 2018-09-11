Man jailed after bizarre string of events in SE Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is accused of a bizarre string of crimes — setting fire to a truck during a test drive, burning a house, kidnapping a motorist, and trying to shoot a corrections officer with a stun gun.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that 32-year-old Dustin Robinson of Benton faces a long list of charges.

Mississippi County Sheriff Brandon Caid says Robinson took the truck to a rural Charleston home and set it on fire before burning the home and a shop building. He allegedly forced a motorist to drive him to a highway patrol weigh station.

Caid says Robinson stole items from the vehicle before being captured.

At the jail, Robinson allegedly took a corrections officer's stun gun and fired at him. The officer was not hurt.

___

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com