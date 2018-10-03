Man investigated in 2001 triple homicide sentenced for drugs

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man who is still considered a "prime suspect" in a 2001 triple homicide at a western Montana beauty parlor was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in Great Falls, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Brian Weber, 42, was sentenced on Sept. 27 by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls.

Prosecutors alleged Weber distributed drugs in Great Falls from 2014 through 2017, including while he was being held at a pre-release center.

Weber's criminal history includes another federal drug conviction and violent crimes — including violence against family members, girlfriends and members within his drug network, prosecutors said.

Weber was charged in 2008 with cutting the throats of Brenda Patch, Cynthia Paulus and Dorothy Harris at a hair salon in Florence in November 2001.

He pleaded not guilty and the charges were later dismissed after prosecutors said there were concerns about the credibility of one witness and that another key witness had died.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton told KGVO-AM Weber is still a prime suspect and the case could be re-filed if more evidence comes to light.

