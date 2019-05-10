Man indicted second time due to cold case investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general says a Louisville man has been indicted for a second time on charges stemming from alleged sexual assaults that occurred years ago in McCracken County.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said Friday that Jason Todd Langston was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on four felony charges including rape, sodomy and kidnapping.

Beshear says it's the ninth overall indictment linked to rape evidence kits that were backlogged but now have been tested.

The AG's office initially indicted Langston in 2018 after a cold case investigation linked him to an alleged 2005 sexual assault.

The latest indictment stems from an alleged 2000 sexual assault.

Public defender Jason Pfeil, who is representing Langston on charges in the initial indictment, said Friday he couldn't comment immediately on the new charges.