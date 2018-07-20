Man indicted in deadly New Jersey nor'easter road attack

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of a deadly road rage incident that occurred during a nor'easter has been indicted on murder and weapons charges.

The indictment against Everett Moore Jr. was handed up this week by a Gloucester County grand jury.

The 54-year-old Clayton man is accused in the March 7 attack of Joseph Pirri. Moore allegedly slashed the 32-year-old Blackwood man during a confrontation in Deptford Township, and Pirri died a week later from his injuries.

Prosecutors have said Pirri provided police with details about his assailant and the pickup truck the man was driving. That information, along with video surveillance camera footage, led to Moore's arrest in late April.

Moore remains jailed. His lawyer has called the state's case "inadequate."