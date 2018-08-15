Man indicted in Christmas Eve lounge shooting that wounded 5

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been indicted following a Christmas Eve shooting at a lounge that wounded five people.

Denzell Watts, a 22-year-old Utica resident, was indicted last week in Warren County on five counts of aggravated assault.

Watts is pleading not guilty before Warren County Circuit Judge James Chaney. After nearly eight months in jail, Watts' bail was reduced to $50,000 and he has been released on electronic monitoring after posting bail. Watts' lawyer, Warren Martin, didn't immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking comment.

Police say Watts shot and wounded five people at L.D.'s Lounge, leading Vicksburg city officials to shut down the lounge for several days until the owner agreed to safety improvements.

___

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com