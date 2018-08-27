Man in state custody dies at Wildwood Correctional Facility

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A 33-year-old Alaska man in state custody on a felony assault charge has died.

The Department of Corrections says Kendall Barrett died two weeks ago of injuries suffered in a suicide attempt.

Barrett was booked on the first-degree assault charge Aug. 11. Two days later, a corrections officer found him unresponsive in his cell.

Officers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures and Barrett was transported to a hospital. He died Aug. 14.

The death will be reviewed by the Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner. The Correction Department's professional conduct unit will conduct an internal investigation.

The department reported the death Monday. Spokeswoman Megan Edge says by e-mail she was on leave when Barrett died and there was confusion about who would handle inmate death notifications in her absence.