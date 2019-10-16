Man in custody after transgender woman shot in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a man is in custody after the fatal shooting of a transgender woman.

Police Capt. Tim Hernandez said 30-year-old Brianna Hill of Kansas City was killed Monday morning in eastern Kansas City.

Hernandez said he could not discuss a possible motive but the shooting wasn't related to Hill being a transgender person.

The suspect waited for police to arrive after the shooting and was taken into custody. No charges have been filed.

Hill is the second transgender woman fatally shot in Kansas City this year. In June, 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey was found dead on the porch of a northeast Kansas City neighborhood. Marcus Lewis is charged with second-degree murder in her death. A possible motive in that shooting has not been released.