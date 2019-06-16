Man hospitalized after shooting involving police officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in South Bend are investigating a shooting involving a police officer that left one man hospitalized.

WNDU-TV reports a man was shot and transported to a hospital early Sunday morning. An update on his condition wasn't immediately available.

No officers were harmed in the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near an apartment complex. Further details were not immediately released.

Officers with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide are investigating the shooting.

