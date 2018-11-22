Man heading to prison for shooting restaurant manager

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Wilmington man is headed to prison for at least 15 years for shooting a chain restaurant's manager and stealing his power tool.

WDEL-FM reports that state justice officials say Thomas Ellerbe and his co-defendant last year accosted an Applebee's manager in the Newark restaurant's parking lot at closing time. When the manager refused to let the suspects into the restaurant to rob it, Ellebe shot him in the leg and stole his power drill.

The station says Ellerbe pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree conspiracy and possession of a firearm during a felony. He's a previously convicted felon who faces the possibility of an additional 10 years for violating parole in Maryland.

His co-defendant also pleaded guilty and has received a seven-year sentence.