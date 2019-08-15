Man guilty of beating up woman for holding up traffic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man faces up to five years in prison for beating a woman because she took too long getting out of a car and held up traffic.

Jurors on Wednesday convicted 39-year-old Jahmil Jasper of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say Jasper punched the woman, who had undergone surgery, twice in the head in December 2018. They say Jasper dragged the 51-year-old into the street and punched her four times as she lay on the ground and kicked her twice in the head.

The woman was treated at a hospital.

Jasper is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20