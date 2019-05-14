Man gets probation for vandalizing Colorado Capitol building

DENVER (AP) — A man who broke several bust sculptures, glass display cabinets and other items inside the Colorado Capitol building has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

KUSA-TV reports 26-year-old Elias Dominguez pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and was sentenced Thursday.

Denver police say two people identified Dominguez as the man who entered the Capitol based on the building's surveillance footage. The video showed the man entering the building through a broken security door on Jan. 27 around 2:30 a.m., breaking several bust sculptures, throwing other items off a second-floor balcony and waving at a security camera in the elevator.

