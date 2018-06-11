Man gets prison term for strangling girlfriend as son slept

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who strangled his live-in girlfriend as their young child slept nearby is now headed to state prison.

Ignacio Ortiz Vasquez had pleaded guilty to murder and child endangerment charges in April, just days before he was due to stand trial in the September 2015 death of 27-year-old Yuri Cruz.

Rahway police found Cruz unresponsive when they responded to the couple's home. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Prosecutors say Vasquez strangled Cruz in her bed as she slept, just feet away from their son. Vasquez then left the scene but was arrested later that day.

A motive for the slaying hasn't been disclosed.

Vasquez received a 47-year sentence for the murder and a consecutive seven-year term for the child endangerment charge.