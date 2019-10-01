Man gets prison for fatal shooting of a Tempe fire captain

PHOENIX (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an off-duty Tempe fire captain during an altercation in downtown Scottsdale in 2018 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 22-year-old Hezron Parks was sentenced Monday.

He'll be credited with 602 days served in jail.

A jury in July convicted Parks of second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Kyle Brayer.

Prosecutors say Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with other people when he got off to confront the driver of a car that was closely following the cart around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2018.

Police say Brayer was shot as he approached the other vehicle, which drove away after the shooting.

Parks later surrendered to police and testified that he fired in self-defense.