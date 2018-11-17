Man gets life term in slaying after housework argument

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the slaying of his mother's live-in boyfriend after the couple asked him to get off the sofa so they could clean their New Jersey apartment.

Thirty-five-year-old William Hines Jr. was sentenced Friday on Burlington County, where he was convicted by a jury last month of murder and weapons counts.

The life term means a sentence of 75 years with no parole eligibility for 68 of them.

Prosecutors said Hines was angered by the couple's request in October 2017 and argued with the boyfriend, 54-year-old Scott Willis. Prosecutors said he then waited for Willis to get into the shower a short time later and stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Willis died about a week later at a Camden hospital.