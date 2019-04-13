Man gets life term in apparently random slaying, shots

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in a slaying near Philadelphia that came just after shots were fired at a group of people in the city.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 25-year-old Derrick Rollins showed little emotion as a Delaware County judge imposed the penalty Friday and tacked on a concurrent 16- to 32-year attempted murder sentence, calling Rollins "an evil, despicable individual."

Rollins was convicted of killing 29-year-old Temple University graduate John Le in Haverford Township in July 2017 in apparently random attack.

Earlier, authorities said, Rollins fired 17 shots at two men in Overbrook Park. He was later arrested in Georgia.

Defense attorney Kevin O'Neill argued that his client was of unsound mind that day due to drugs he had taken.

