Man gets life in prison for fatally punching casino manager

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 65-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after fatally punching a manager during a dispute at a Nevada casino.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the Washoe County district attorney's office says Frederick Douglas Borden was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Borden was convicted in September of first-degree murder for the death of 52-year-old James Bryant, a shift manager at Eldorado Resort Casino. Officials said in a release Thursday that Borden also was convicted of robbery and of committing fraudulent acts concerning gambling.

The case stemmed from a September 2016 incident where officials say Borden lost a best while playing blackjack.

Chief Judge Scott Freeman also imposed a consecutive sentence for an unrelated grand larceny charge.

Officials say Borden previously was convicted of 11 prior felonies, dating back to 1985.

