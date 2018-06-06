Man gets life for shooting mother of young son

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting the mother of his young son.

News outlets reports that 44-year-old Gavin Guy was sentenced Tuesday after a Palm Beach County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Guy shot and killed 26-year-old Natasha Hoffenden outside of their suburban West Palm Beach home in December 2016. Hoffenden had called 911, reporting that Guy had her keys and purse and prevented her from leaving the apartment.

Guy acknowledged shooting Hoffenden but claimed it was an accident.

Hoffenden's son now lives with the boy's grandfather, and Hoffenden's daughter from another relationship is in her father's custody.