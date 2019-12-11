Man gets jail, probation for strangling 85-year-old mom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who violated a no-contact order and strangled his 85-year-old mother has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said 57-year-old James Keith was sentenced Tuesday. Keith assaulted his mother in August, less than a month after a judge ordered him not to have any contact with her, according to Deputy District Attorney Kate Molina. The victim later told a deputy that she thought he was going to kill her.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Farmer responded to an assault call and found Keith near the home. Keith told the deputy that his mother had damaged his property and messed with his room, and denied having any physical altercation with her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A jury convicted Keith of assault and felony strangulation, both constituting domestic violence.

The court also found that Keith was in contempt by violating the order.

He will not be allowed to contact or go near his mother and will have to attend court-ordered classes and therapy. If he violates probation, he could face up to 10 more months in jail.